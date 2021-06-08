Every Hubble Space Telescope Repairs in 30 Years

The European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA are already developing the replacement for the Hubble space telescope: the james webb. But make no mistake, Hubble has been orbiting the Earth since 1990 and no one expects it to retire as soon as the James Webb telescope starts up. Hubble has spent more than 30 years giving important information to astrophysicists and will probably continue to do so for a while. Also, that it lasted so long in orbit is also because up to 5 Hubble repairs have been made.

Hubble has been a surprise to everyone, no one expected it to last more than 30 years, as commented last week at the press conference to present the James Webb Space Telescope, which will be launched between October and December of this year. However, one of the main reasons the Hubble telescope is still operational (and may be operational for much longer) is that it can be repaired. That is, missions with astronauts can be sent to make repairs and have the service life extended. In fact, in the last 30 years there have been a total of 5, the last in 2009.

The missions to repair the Hubble

The first problem that required a repair for the Hubble telescope was just being sent into space. When it began to work, they explain from NASA, “it was discovered that the main mirror of the observatory had a aberration affecting the clarity of the first images telescope. “Fortunately, Hubble had been designed as the first space telescope that could be repaired in orbit. And so, in December 1993, the first mission (SM1) to fix this problem and some new instruments were installed. In all, the astronauts spent eleven days repairing Hubble.

The next maintenance mission (SM2) took place in February 1997 and lasted ten days. At that time, new instruments were installed that allowed Hubble to observe the universe in the near infrared. This has served to achieve spectacular images and spectroscopies so that astrophysicists could study everything better. In addition, “the replacement of damaged or degraded ship components increased efficiency and performance“.

The third mission, divided in two

The third mission (SM3A) took place between December 19 and 27, 1999. At first, it was planned as a preventive mission. Since there were three broken gyroscopes and if one more failed, Hubble would no longer be able to observe the universe. However, on November 13 of that same year a fourth gyroscope broke and the space telescope was put into safe mode while it awaited the arrival of the third maintenance mission. Due to the rush to fix the gyros, not all repairs could be prepared, and in the end, NASA divided the mission into two parts.

The Faint Object Camera was Hubble’s last original instrument and was replaced in 2002

The second part of the third maintenance mission (SM3B) was carried out in 2002; since there were not so many rush as in the previous one. In this fourth repair, which lasted 12 days; astronauts changed Hubble’s solar panels. They also installed the Advanced Camera for Surveys, which replaced the telescope’s Faint Object Camera. This camera was the last remaining original instrument of the telescope, since all the others had been changed by more current ones.

The repair that extended your life

“The Hubble Space Telescope was reborn with Service Mission 4 (SM4),” says NASA. And that is when they were made numerous changes that extended the life of the space telescope; so much so that it has not needed new repairs. What’s more, they hope that Hubble could collaborate with the James Webb telescope. Although we will see if this is possible.

But let’s talk about the changes that took place between the May 11 and 24, 2009. The astronauts traveled aboard the space shuttle Atlantis and made numerous changes to Hubble. To get started, installed two new instruments: the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph (COS) and the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). Two other of his tools, the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) and the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), were revived in orbit.

With the idea of ​​prolonging the life of Hubble, “they installed new batteries, new gyros; a new scientific computer, a refurbished fine orientation sensor and new isolations in three electronic bays during the five spacewalks of the mission, “explains NASA. Also” a device was installed at the base of the telescope to facilitate exorbitant when the telescope is taken out of service. “

Ultimately, with all these repairs, there is nothing left of the Hubble that was originally sent into space. 30 years have passed and the space telescope has survived, but of course, it is no longer the same. It has needed all kinds of repairs and instrument changes. Although 12 years have passed since the last one and it is likely that no more will be done.

James Webb Space Telescope: Can It Be Repaired Too?

Because the James Webb Space Telescope will orbit very far from Earth, no missions are planned for repairs.

And will the James Webb be repairable? Unfortunately, no. This is mainly due to the fact that it will be sent to the langrage point 2. That is, about 1,500,000 kilometers from Earth. To get an idea: the International Space Station is at 364 km from sea level while Hubble itself is at about 600 km. The Moon, for its part, is about 384 km from Earth. Therefore, the James Webb Space Telescope would be too far from our planet to send a mission there. For this reason, the telescope has not been made with possible future repairs.

Therefore, while the Hubble has lasted so long thanks to the repairs that have been made; we don’t know what will happen to the James Webb Space Telescope. To begin with, his life is scheduled to be ten years. But we hope that it will also surprise us and that it can spend more time observing the universe for us and helping us to answer the questions that remain to be resolved.

