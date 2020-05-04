Although multiple sclerosis is not as prevalent as other conditions, in Mexico it is estimated that someone with this disease is diagnosed every five hours, said neurologist Carlos Pla.

The situation is aggravated because just over 47 percent of affected patients do not have social security, so some have to spend more than 200,000 pesos a year to treat their disease, he said.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune, inflammatory and degenerative disease that affects people of productive age between 20 and 40 years. For this reason, it is considered the leading cause of non-traumatic neurological disability among young people.

The neuroscience medical manager at Roche Mexico explained that people with this disease usually start with unclear and subtle symptoms, and can even go months or years without presenting symptoms, however, each time an outbreak occurs it leaves a sequel.

“We call it the great simulator or the disease of a thousand faces because it can give very subtle symptoms to some very severe ones, such as being suddenly blind in one eye or being paralyzed in the middle of the body,” he said.

In this sense, the specialist pointed out that although there are now technologies to diagnose these patients in an average of two to four years, “we still continue to see patients who come to neurology services after they have been ill for 10 or 15 years.”

This significantly reduces the recovery of the patient, who more than 50 percent must modify their homes due to the disabilities they suffer, 81 percent lose their jobs and 56 percent change their standard of living.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.