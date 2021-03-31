“Every fight, every training camp, it takes years from my mother’s life.”

Khabib recently offered an interview for Megan Olivi, where he talked about the reasons that led him to stay away from MMA (via MMANews):

“You know, it’s very difficult when you have power, when you are the best in the world, when you are famous, when you have money, and say (to all those things that) no. It is very difficult. People may never understand me, but I really hope they support my decision. Because everyone has their own point of view. And from my point of view and because of my relationship with my mother, I felt that I should stop. Because every fight, every training camp, that takes years of my mother’s life. “

“And what should I do? I came to this sport to show who I am, to become the best. I am world champion. Pound for pound I’m number 1. (I defended) my title three times. (I won) the biggest fight in UFC history. What else? Only money. Only money fights, but I don’t need money fights ”.