Every ending has a beginning. ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ trailer

Starz and Starzplay have released the official trailer for ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’, the third book in the growing franchise of the Power Universe.

Set in the south of Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, this prequel traces the passage from adolescence to maturity of the character of Kanan Stark, a character played in ‘Power’ by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. This new original Starz series, with dramatic but above all criminal touches, will premiere worldwide on July 18, as far as Spain is concerned from the hand of Starzplay.

The series features a cast headed by Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq” Thomas (‘Madam Secretary’) and Mekai Curtis as her son, Kanan Stark. Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada $$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone and Quincy Brown round out the main cast.

Sascha Penn is the creator and director of ‘Raising Kanan’. All series of the Power Universe currently in expansion are produced by Courtney A. Kemp, creator and showrunner of the original series, through her production company End of Episode and based on her global agreement with Lionsgate Television; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. In turn, Penn, Jackson and Kemp serve as executive producers alongside Chris Selak, Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.

On ‘Raising Kanan’ We meet Kanan, the only 15-year-old son of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine smuggler with a fledgling network of smugglers throughout the city. Like the original series, this prequel explores themes such as identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the family’s own pathology; the unique, complicated and tense dynamic between father and son, mother and father, brother and sister.

In an increasingly conflictual world, the family often feels like the only refuge from all divisions and discords, yet at the same time we often discover that it is those closest to us who most betray us. us and our values. The first season of ‘Raising Kanan’ it is an exploration of these betrayals, the secrets and lies that accompany them, and the ways in which they fester, metastasize, and eventually explode.

The general theme for this first season is “You harvest what you sow.” In other words, actions have consequences; betrayals are always discovered; secrets are inevitably revealed; the chickens come home to sleep. All the characters of ‘Raising Kanan’ they hide something: from the world, from others, from themselves. And as the story unfolds, each of them will have to deal with the unforeseen and destructive consequences of the information they have hidden and withheld.

And although the ways in which these betrayals, secrets and lies are revealed will vary, one truth remains constant: In ‘Raising Kanan’, as in the Power Universe, no one can be trusted and nothing is what it seems.

Click here to see it on YouTube.

Click here to see it on YouTube. These and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.

