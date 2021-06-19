Every day more beautiful, Maribel Guardia wears a fitted dress | INSTAGRAM

We have already seen repeatedly that the famous Costa Rican driver, Maribel Guardia, has presumed statuesque, as usual in different outfits of all kinds, from exclusive dresses that were made by the best fashion designers, to summer outfits and even swimsuits, with which she undoubtedly looks totally beautiful.

On this particular occasion, the actress also chose to wear a fitted red dress, which is so adjusted to its incredible silhouette, and ended up adorning the pupil of whoever has found the recent publication, dressed in the elegant and flirty cocktail dress, with which she wasted passion and looks fantastic, energetic, youthful and of course, beautiful, words that her own fans have mentioned in the comment box of the respective publication.

In addition, that, in her entertainment piece, that huge smile that characterizes her and makes her shine in practically any place cannot be missing, she posed splendidly for her photograph, from a beautiful balcony of her home, showing off her resplendent silhouette to the fullest, with her fitted dress, showing off, as always, her incredible results of Gym.

If she knows how to do something to perfection, it is just that, pose, because we have not yet seen someone who does it like her, since she opts for positions that make her look slender, elongated and jovial, for this reason Internet users adore her and keep an eye on her steps.

With her beautiful straight hair, the beautiful model captivated the eyes of thousands, and highlighted in bulk, each and every one of her physical attributes, from her long and toned legs, to her strong arms, not to mention, of course, her narrow waist and framed hips, everything we see in the image is to be admired as an exclusive museum work.

Another charming detail, are her famous captions, where she leaves for all those who follow her, all kinds of positive messages, in order that their day is good, on this occasion, the phrase was the following: “Be gentle! Never let the world make you intolerant, never let pain make you hate, never let bitterness steal your sweetness ”.

