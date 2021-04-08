04/09/2021 at 01:03 CEST

EFE

The Spanish Jon Rahm, who signed the pair from the field in the first round of the Augusta Masters, assured after concluding his initial tour that it had been a good day and he was “happy” with his start in the tournament, highlighting that every day he is “better”.

“It was a good day with a great round of golf. The bogey of the last hole are things that happen. I pushed her and knew she was going to miss right. If you make a good putt and you miss it, things happen & rdquor ;, explained the Gipuzkoan.

“It was a good day of golf,” he continued, “and it is very difficult out there. The course is hard, some greens are on the edge of the cliff. The green of 9 is more brown than green and is so easy that pairs are good. Any year, pairs are good in this field and this year even more & rdquor ;.

On his state of form, he explained: “I am happy. A par lap is a good start. Every day I feel better and tomorrow as I go out in the afternoon I have a little more time to relax and sleep a little more. I am rested. It’s been three nights in a row with a good sleep and I’m fine. There is no excuse in that sense & rdquor ;.

He also referred Rahm to his party with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele: “There hasn’t been much to talk about because you’re a bit tense. There are some shots you can relax on, but when you get to 10 and you know how hard 10, 11 and 12 are going to beThe truth is that it is complicated and we have not talked much. They started talking a bit at the 18th hole and I heard them talking and I was doing my thing a bit because I knew I had a difficult shot & rdquor;, he said.