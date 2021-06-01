Every day he lacked food, put a camera to know what was happening and discovered something terrifying

Literal, a horror experience was the one that a man named Joe Cummings had in 2009 So what decided to record on video, which has recently gone viral on YouTube due to the strangeness of the situation.

It turns out that at that time, Every morning that she went to the kitchen, when she opened her refrigerator, she noticed that she was short of food. Joe had a roommate, whom he began to distrust, pointing out that he was responsible for the theft of food.

After several weeks of speculating, Cummings discovered that he had made a mistake and that it was not his roommate who was stealing the food, so decided to buy a security camera, which he placed in the kitchen, in order to discover what really happened at night.

After a couple of days, the man reviewed the recording and was stunned by what he saw on the video.

It turns out that in the recording, a woman was clearly seen prowling around the kitchen, after being hidden for a long time in the upper part of a closet that was in this room of the house. With a somewhat sinister and ghostly appearance, the woman descends slowly, with movements very similar to an entity from beyond, until she reaches the refrigerator to look for food.

But the video showed him other creepy things. The woman also urinated on the kitchen sink, after taking out the food, sat on the living room chair to watch television and later returned to her hiding place.

After reviewing the video, Joe called the police and the agents, after conducting a search at the house, managed to arrest the intruder, who told them that she had been hiding in the closet for more than 2 weeks.

For his part, Joe indicated to the police that he had no idea how the woman entered his home.

“The police think that maybe he was going to rob when I left and ended up staying in his hiding place,” Joe said in the viral YouTube video. Although the images are from 2009, they have become a trend in recent days.

The clip accumulated in these days more than 20 million reproductions.

