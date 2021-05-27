Every city has a unique group of microbes (and can be identified by your shoe)

Your shoe can give away with 90% accuracy the city you live in thanks to the set of microbes that you carry with you every day.

As a unique fingerprint, each city has its own microbiome. This means that it has a unique group of microbes present in the environment that differentiate it from all the others, according to an international research project conducted by the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM). That’s how it works.

Each city is unique (also on a microscopic level)

The research project was carried out with 60 cities around the world who decided to participate. For the study, samples from public transport and hospitals were taken into account, according to the article published in the scientific journal Cell. The researchers involved considered it as a global metagenomic effort.

The results demonstrate a broad view of urban microbiomes, considering air and different surfaces of the cities taken into account. It presents a detailed analysis of thousands of identified viruses, bacteria, and single-celled organisms in the databases consulted.

According to Dr. Lynn Schriml, professor at the Institute of Genome Sciences (IGS) of the same university, “The distinctive microbial signature of Baltimore reveals a unique, fascinating and diverse world, which provides information on geographic variation and previously unknown microbial genomes ”. From there, he led the sampling efforts for the public transport systems in the city.

Seen in another way, each city has a specific molecular ecosystem, which defines it as a entity independent from other urban spaces. In fact, according to Dr. Christopher Mason, a professor at Weill Cornell Medicine, each inhabitant’s shoe offers a 90% accurate to identify the city in which its owner lives.

The investigation was carried out before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. For this reason, scientists claim that Identity microbes in each city have changed as a result of the health emergency. As a consequence, they plan to analyze the cities studied again in order to follow up on the study.

