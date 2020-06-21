We will have a great match this Sunday, June 21, continuing with the intense activity of day 30 on the return of the Premier League 2019-2020when the Everton seek to take advantage of its local status to return with everything before a Liverpool who will try to finalize the title in the Goodison park.

Time and Channel Everton vs Liverpool

Campus: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England

Hour: 7:00 pm from England and 8:00 pm from Spain. 1:00 pm in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 3:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: SKY Sports in England, Mexico and Central America. ESPN in South America. . in the United States.

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE

The box of Everton He had been doing an irregular campaign wandering in the middle table, so in this return they hope to improve things. After 29 days they added 10 wins, 7 draws and have been beaten 12 times.

The Toffees They had their last game on the distant March 8 when they visited Chelsea being outscored 4-0. They have not won since February 8.

For his part, the Liverpool He has been the great dominator of the competition, practically having the title in the stock market, since after 29 days they have added 27 wins, a draw and a single defeat, so they will seek to finish the work.

The Reds They return to activity after having their last clash on March 11 when they were eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Atlético de Madrid.

As he Everton As the Liverpool they know the importance of this match given that both clubs have the mission of achieving the victory that will give them confidence towards the last third of the regular role; in the general table we find the Toffee in twelfth position with 37 points, while the Reds are leaders with 82 units in this Premier league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Everton vs Liverpool.

