Everton triumph against Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)

05/19/2021

On at 23:16 CEST

The Everton added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Wolverhampton this wednesday in the Goodison park. The Everton faced the match wanting to overcome his score in the standings after suffering a 0-1 defeat in the previous match against Sheffield United. Regarding the visiting team, the Wolverhampton Wanderers lost by a result of 2-0 in the previous duel against the Tottenham Hotspur. With this defeat the team of Wolverhampton was placed in twelfth position after the end of the match, while the Everton is eighth.

During the first part of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second half started in a favorable way for him Everton, who inaugurated his luminous with a goal of Richarlison moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 48, ending the match with a final result of 1-0.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Everton gave entrance to Davies, Gomes Y Holgate for Coleman, Sigurdsson Y Doucoure, Meanwhile he Wolverhampton gave the green light to Willian jose, Dendoncker Y Vitinha for Gibbs-White, Boly Y João Moutinho.

In the match the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Semedo.

With these three points, the Everton ranked eighth with 59 points, while Wolverhampton he ranked twelfth with 45 points at the end of the match.

On the following day the team of Carlo Ancelotti will face against Manchester City, Meanwhile he Wolverhampton Wanderers of Nuno Espírito Santo will be measured against Manchester United.

Data sheetEverton:Pickford, Keane, Mina, Digne, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure (Holgate, min.90), Sigurdsson (Gomes, min.86), Coleman (Davies, min.83), Calvert-Lewin and RicharlisonWolverhampton Wanderers:Ruddy, Coady, Kilman, Boly (Dendoncker, min.80), Rúben Neves, João Moutinho (Vitinha, min.80), Aït-Nouri, Semedo, Gibbs-White (Willian José, min.68), Fábio Silva and TraoréStadium:Goodison parkGoals:Richarlison (1-0, min. 48)