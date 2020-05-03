Everton Today: Myke Tyson’s Cannabis Company Would Sponsor His Shirt | Latest News | Premier League | Soccer























































































































The English club, where Yerry Mina plays, could make history in the Premier with this ‘sponsor’.

Yerry Mina and her disappointed face.

Photo:



ESPN CAPTURE

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 02, 2020, 09:51 a.m.

Everton, the team in which the Colombian Yerry Mina plays, is carrying on talks to have a new main sponsor on the front of his shirt, which would revolutionize the market and open the market with new industries. The ‘toffees’ are very close to closing a million-dollar deal with a company of former boxer Mike Tyson.

As ‘Insider’ revealed, the ‘Swissx’ brand, one of the world’s leading producers of cannabis-based products, and owned by Tyson and billionaire Alki David, may close a contract with Everton.

This company had wanted to enter football by stomping, so it made an offer to Barcelona to acquire the name rights of the Camp Nou stadium, but the Catalan team declined the possibility of a deal.

Millionaire Alki David told the English media that “we are committed to Everton to take care of the front of his shirt. They contacted me and have already offered me designs with the entire logotipo Swissx ’logo in blue, something I don’t like, but it will look good.”

If Everton partners with con Swissx ’, it would be the first club in Premier League history to have a cannabis-based product as its shirt sponsor.

