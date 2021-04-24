Everton take home three points after beating Arsenal 0-1

04/23/2021 at 11:06 PM CEST

The Everton added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-1 against him Arsenal this friday in the Emirates Stadium. The Arsenal He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Fulham. For his part, Everton reaped a two-way tie against the Tottenham Hotspur, adding a point in the last game played in the competition and had a run of three consecutive draws. With this good result, the set of ‘Toffees’ is eighth, while the Arsenal he is ninth at the end of the game.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

After the halfway point of the duel, in the second half came the goal for him Everton, who knew how to take advantage of the opportunity and managed to open the scoring by means of a goal in his own goal of Log at 76 minutes, concluding the confrontation with a final score of 0-1.

The coach of the Arsenal gave entrance to Martinelli, Ødegaard Y Willian for Nketiah, Pépé Y Chambers, Meanwhile he Everton gave the green light to Delph, Davies Y Mine, which came to replace Gomes, James Y Richarlison.

The referee showed four yellow cards, one of them to the Arsenal (Thomas) and three to Everton (Allan, Holgate Y Delph).

With 52 points, the Everton ranked eighth in the leaderboard at the end of the match, while Arsenal it was placed in ninth place with 46 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Premier League: Arsenal will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Newcastle united at home, while the Everton will play in his fiefdom against him Aston Villa.

Data sheetArsenal:Leno, Pablo Marí, Holding, Xhaka, Chambers (Willian, min.83), Ceballos, Thomas, Smith-Rowe, Saka, Pépé (Ødegaard, min.74) and Nketiah (Martinelli, min.74)Everton:Pickford, Holgate, Godfrey, Digne, Coleman, Allan, Gomes (Delph, min.65), James (Davies, min.86), Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison (Mina, min.89)Stadium:Emirates StadiumGoals:Leno (0-1, min. 76)