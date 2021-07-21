Everton sign Townsend and Begovic

The Everton announced this Tuesday the signings of Andros Townsend and of Asmir begovic. The winger signs for two years after his contract ended at the Crystal palace of the Premier league, while the veteran goalkeeper signed an initial one-year contract, the club announced Tuesday.

The winger has become the first toffee signing after the arrival of Rafa Benítez to provide seniority and experience, as he has added almost 250 appearances in the Premier league.

“The Everton they are a huge football club and have great ambitions for next season. As the old cliché goes, it was a no-brainer, ”he asserts. Townsend, 30, in statements to the official media of the Everton.

“Rafa has a lot of experience. He works a lot on the tactical side in the training field, leaves no stone unturned … He is a great coach and is always talking to you. I’m sure it will be very successful here, ”he continued. Townsend.

With Begovic, the Everton assured that they had the option of extending their contract for one more year. Begovic He was a free agent after his contract with him expired Bournemouth,. The 34-year-old won the title of the Premier league with the Chelsea in the 2016-17 season.

“The ambition is to take this club where it belongs. We want to be a challenge for those European places, challenge for trophies and be in that upper echelon of the league, “he said. Begovic. Everton, who finished 10th last season, begin the new league campaign at home against Southampton on August 14.