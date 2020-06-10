Nearly 100 days after they last spoke to the media, several Flamengo players participated in a much-anticipated press conference on Wednesday.

Éverton Ribeiro was quite vocal on a number of subjects, ranging from Jorge Jesus ’one-year extension to the racism protests around the world.

“When we heard that he (Jesus) had already renewed, we handed him a shirt with the number 2021,” he told reporters.

“He said,‘ What is that? Ah now yes. Now, I signed ’. We pressured him daily. We wanted him to stay, everyone feels good about Mister’s work. ”

On the subject of being back in training: “We know it is a different moment. Even though we don’t know when the games will be, we are preparing for when we have a date to be at a high level.

“Flamengo has been preparing for a while and we are discussing the eventual return.”

if (typeof (jQuery) == “function”) {(function ($) {$. fn.fitVids = function () {}}) (jQuery)};

jwplayer (‘jwplayer_HjYveNmD_ALJ3XQCI_div’). setup (

{“playlist”: “https: / / content.jwplatform.com / feeds /HjYveNmD.json”, “ph”: 2}

);

On racism: “I have learned a lot from my friend Willian. After the tragedy that happened to Floyd, every movement turned to talk about racism.

“In Brazil, from what I’ve been looking for, there is still a lot, is mainly veiled. We have movements that seek to fight and we have to give them a voice so that they speak what they feel and what they live.

“I try to be more educated so that my children and grandchildren can live less of it and we can live a non-racist and more just society.”

Should the pandemic never have occurred, Brazil’s top-two teams from last season, Flamengo and Santos, would be facing one another on Wednesday.