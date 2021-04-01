Everton: James Rodríguez revealed that he was close to signing for Atlético de Madrid

Colombian James Rodríguez revealed that he was about to sign for Atlético de Madrid in 2020 but things did not happen because, as he said, Real Madrid did not allow him to leave.

“Last year at Real Madrid I played little, when I decided to leave Bayern Munich I already had something with another club, it was practically done but Real Madrid did not want to let me leave,” he confessed in an interview with ESPN in which he confirmed that that club was Atlético de Madrid.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo seeks Club in Europe; Asked his agent to accommodate him for the summer

The midfielder assured that he even had conversations with the Atleti coach, Diego Simeone, who told him that “he was a super important player, that he could play with him and that he had seen that he was fine.”

“I told him that well, I was ready. But all this happened and Real Madrid did not let me leave,” he said.

JAMES RODRÍGUEZ RELEASES THE PUMP ️ “I had everything arranged with ATLÉTICO DE MADRID, but Real Madrid did not let me leave” pic.twitter.com/DOOY48Tai7 – Ágora Fútbol (@AgoraFutbol) April 1, 2021

Also read: Club Tigres: André-Pierre Gignac and Nahuel Guzmán, with their worst level of productivity in the Clausura 2021

Regarding his time at the merengue team, he acknowledged that with Zinedine Zidane he knew that “he was not going to play much” and he accepted that it was not a good year.

“Now that I am with Everton I wanted to come and play, I wanted to come to show that I am intact and I think that when I have done things well, when I have played well, I think I have been at a good level,” he said.