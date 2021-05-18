Everton host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their fiefdom

05/18/2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-seventh day of the Premier League will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Everton and to Wolverhampton in the Goodison park.

The Everton arrives at the thirty-seventh day with the desire to recover points after losing the last game against Sheffield United by a score of 0-1. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won 16 of the 36 games played so far with a number of 46 goals for and 43 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Wolverhampton Wanderers he was defeated 2-0 in the last match he played against the Tottenham Hotspur, so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the competition. Of the 36 games he has played in this Premier League season, the Wolverhampton Wanderers he has won 12 of them and accumulates a figure of 49 conceded goals compared to 35 in favor.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

In reference to the results as a local, the Everton He has won five times, he has lost nine times and he has drawn four times in 18 games played so far, so he will have to defend his goal very well if he does not want to lose more points in the tournament. In the role of visitor, the Wolverhampton Wanderers It has a balance of five victories, eight defeats and five draws in 18 games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

In the past, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Everton and the results are three wins, one loss and two draws in favor of the local team. The last time they played the Everton and the Wolverhampton in this tournament it was in January 2021 and the match concluded with a 1-2 favorable to the Everton.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 11 points in favor of the Everton. The Everton It has 56 points in the locker, ranking eighth. For their part, the visitors have 45 points and occupy the twelfth position in the championship.