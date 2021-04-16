Everton host Tottenham Hotspur on Matchday 32

04/15/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

The Tottenham visit this Friday to Goodison park to measure yourself with Everton in their thirty-second Premier League match, which will kick off at 9:00 p.m.

The Everton He faces the match of the thirty-second day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after achieving a draw against him Brighton and Hove Albion in their last meeting. Since the competition began, the hosts have won 14 of the 30 matches played so far in the Premier League and have a streak of 41 goals scored against 38 goals conceded.

For his part, Tottenham Hotspur suffered a defeat against Manchester United in the last game (1-3), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the championship. Before this match, the Tottenham Hotspur they had won in 13 of the 30 games played in the Premier League this season, with a record of 51 goals for and 35 against.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

As a local, the Everton has won five times, lost seven times and drawn three times in 15 games played so far, indicating that the Tottenham Hotspur you may have a chance to get a positive score in this match. In the role of visitor, the Tottenham Hotspur they have won six times and drawn four times in their 15 games so far, making it a team that tends to score points away from home.

The two rivals have met before in the Goodison parkIn fact, the numbers show 10 losses and 14 draws in favor of the Everton. In turn, the visitors have not lost in their last seven visits to the stadium of the Everton. The last time they played the Everton and the Tottenham in this competition it was in September 2020 and the match concluded with a 0-1 favorable to the Everton.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Premier League qualifying table, we can see that, before the match, the Everton is ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur with a difference of two points. The team of Carlo Ancelotti he ranks seventh with 48 points on his scoreboard. For his part, the Tottenham Hotspur he has 46 points and is ranked eighth in the tournament.