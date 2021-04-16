Everton goals and summary

04/16/2021 at 11:15 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Fast-paced draw that is worth almost nothing to Everton and Tottenham. In the fight to hold on to their European options, ‘toffes’ and ‘spurs’ responded with a duel that both could win but also lose. He pushed further on Ancelotti’s frame, which was weighed down by rude misses behind. The worst news, yes, for Mourinho. Richarlison accidentally fell on Kane’s right ankle and the forward had to be substituted.. Smells like a sprain. A bad way to celebrate that thanks to his double today there are already five seasons scoring 20 goals or more in the Premier.

EVE

TOT

Everton

Pickford; Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; Iwobi (Coleman, 61 ‘), Allan, Davies (King, 84’), Sigurdsson, Digne; James Rodriguez; and Richarlison.

Tottenham

Lloris; Alderweireld, Rodon, Dier; Aurier, Sissoko, Höjbjerg, Reguilón (Lucas Moura, 64 ‘); Ndombele (Lamela, 69 ‘); Son and Kane (Dele Alli, 93 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 26 Kane. 1-1 M. 31 Sigurdsson (pen.). 2-1 M. 62 Sigurdsson. 2-2 M. 69 Kane.

Referee

Michael Oliver. TA: Davies (21 ‘) / Höjbjerg (7’).

Incidents

Goodison Park. Behind closed doors.

How the two teams cheated at the start. Not one approach to the equator of the first half, where the ban was opened. There the talent made the difference. Richarlison he forgave Lloris and Kane taught him how to finish a ‘9’. The ram ‘spur’ benefited from that Keane misjudged the jump and that Holgate slipped. Alone, he controlled with his chest and shot Pickford.

The goal spurred Everton, who found the prize in the form of a penalty. Reguilón ran over to James in the area and Sigurdsson transformed the launch. The last stretch of the first part was long for Mou’s men, erratic and who suffered a lot. James had the clearest but Lloris responded with a stop.

He helped Tottenham’s break, who came out of the dressing room fiercely and enjoyed three approaches by They are, Ndombele and Alderweireld. The clearest was that of the center-back, who smashed his head at the exit of a corner to the wood.

Ancelotti made a move and could not do better. At game time admitted Coleman and the first thing the Irishman did was throw down a wall with Richarlison to put it first in the area where Sigurdsson scored the double. Definition at the first touch of pure crack.

The game was broken and the joy did not last long for Everton, weighed down again by the short circuit of their centrals. Keane and Holgate did not understand each other in clearing a lateral center and Kane again took advantage of the gift. Second execution of Pickford, who swore in Aramaic.

The English striker sought the hat-trick with a great header that licked the stick while King, Ancelotti’s second change, and Richarlison had a double chance that between Cries first and poor aim later they pardoned. Everton pressed more in the closing bars, with no luck.