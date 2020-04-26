To believe that some Premier League players have still not understood the usefulness of containment. While the English clubs are working hard to convince the health authorities to facilitate a resumption of the championship, some players stand out negatively and do not respect the instructions of social distancing as well at Arsenal, Tottenham or Aston Villa.

This Saturday, Everton strongly criticized the behavior of Moise Kean after seeing the Italian striker organize a party at his house. The Daily Mirror reports that the player himself sent videos of his festivities to a private group on Snapchat.

“Completely unacceptable behavior”

Recruited in the summer of 2019 from Juventus, Moise Kean found it very difficult to adapt to England. Author of a single goal in 22 appearances in the Premier League, the 20-year-old Italian disappointed and could return to Serie A. This last escapade could precipitate a departure during the next transfer window. For the moment, he is already facing disciplinary action from the Toffees according to the British media.

“Everton is dismayed to learn that one of his players is involved in such an incident and has ignored government action during the coronavirus crisis,” rival Liverpool said in a statement quoted by the The club firmly expressed its displeasure to the player and made him understand that such behavior was completely unacceptable. “

Everton supporting caregivers

The Liverpool Blues then reaffirmed their support for the “fantastic” hospital staff who fight daily against the coronavirus.

Very marked by the health crisis and the numerous victims in Italy, Carlo Ancelotti risks having a very hard time taking the party organized by his compatriot. In addition to a possible resumption of the Premier League from June 8, this is another problem that the Italian manager of Everton will have to manage.

