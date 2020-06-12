Everton: concern for Ancelotti on the return, has several injured | Premier League | Soccer

Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

‘The Toffees’ will have several absences to face Liverpool on the return of the Premier.

The Colombian celebrates his double in the Premier.

Photo:

Taken from Twitter: @Everton

By:

Futbolred Writing

June 12, 2020, 12:23 p.m.

Carlo Ancelotti knows of the difficult test he has in the return of the Premier League when he faces his classic rival, Liverpool. The Italian strategist plans to return to competition with his team, with which he hopes to defeat the ‘reds’, in one of the most important classics in England.

But not only the fact of facing the leader of the competition in the return is cause for concern for Carletto, because a few days after he resumes the day of resumption in England, the Italian has three sensitive losses for the match.

In addition to Yerry Mina’s muscle injury that will prevent him from being in the match against Liverpool, Ancelotti will not be able to count on Theo Walcott after he underwent an abdominal problem that had plagued him for several months. The English winger will be out of the courts for at least a month.

The other player that the Italian coach will probably not be able to count on in the return of football, is with André Gomes, because according to the British media, the midfielder suffered a blow in one of the training sessions and his presence in the next game would be in doubt. and almost that discarded.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again