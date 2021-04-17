Everton and Tottenham Hotspur split the points and draw 2-2

04/16/2021 at 11:05 PM CEST

The Everton and the Tottenham tied at two in the match held this Friday in the Goodison park. The Everton He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last match held against the Brighton and Hove Albion. On the part of the visiting team, the Tottenham Hotspur lost by a score of 1-3 in the previous match against the Manchester United. After the match, the group of ‘Toffees’ is seventh after the end of the match, while the Tottenham is eighth.

The first team to score was the ‘Spurs’ team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a Kane in the 27th minute. Everton with a goal from the penalty spot of Sigurdsson in minute 31, thus closing the first half with a 1-1 in the light.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the local team, who turned the scoreboard with another goal from Sigurdsson, thus achieving a double at 62 minutes. But later the visiting team reacted at 69 minutes and equalized the contest through a new goal of Kane, which thus achieved a double, ending the confrontation with a final result of 2-2.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The technician of the Everton, Carlo Ancelotti, gave entry to the field to Coleman Y King replacing Iwobi Y Davies, while on the part of the Tottenham, Jose Mourinho replaced Lamella, Lucas moura Y There for Reguilón, Ndombele Y Kane.

The referee showed two yellow cards. Locals saw one of them (Davies) and those of the visiting team saw a card, specifically Højbjerg.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Everton he ranked seventh in the table with 49 points. For his part, Tottenham Hotspur with this point he got the eighth place with 47 points at the end of the duel.

In the next match of the competition, the Everton will face the Arsenal and the Tottenham Hotspur will play against him Fulham, both games will be played at home.

Data sheetEverton:Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Holgate, Davies (King, min.84), Allan, Iwobi (Coleman, min.61), Sigurdsson, James and RicharlisonTottenham Hotspur:Lloris, Rodon, Dier, Alderweireld, Sissoko, Højbjerg, Ndombele (Lucas Moura, min.64), Reguilón (Lamela, min.64), Aurier, Kane (Alli, min.93) and Son Heung-MinStadium:Goodison parkGoals:Kane (0-1, min. 27), Sigurdsson (1-1, min. 31), Sigurdsson (2-1, min. 62) and Kane (2-2, min. 69)