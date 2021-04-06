Everton and Crystal Palace draw 1-1 and split the points

04/05/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

The match held this Monday at the Goodison park and who faced the Everton and to Palace it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The two teams were returning to the Premier League after more than three months of suspension due to the coronavirus health crisis. The Everton arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-1 victory against West Bromwich Albion. On the part of the visiting team, the Crystal palace had to settle for a zero draw against the Manchester United. After the result obtained, the team of the ‘Toffees’ was placed in seventh position, while the Palace, for his part, is twelfth at the end of the match.

During the first part of the game none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the ‘Toffees’ team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from James in minute 57. He put the tables on Crystal palace thanks to a goal from Batshuayi on the verge of the end, in 86, thus ending the match with the result of 1-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Everton gave entrance to Sigurdsson, Godfrey and Gbamin by Gomes, Coleman and James, Meanwhile he Palace gave entrance to Schlupp, Mateta and Batshuayi by Riedewald, Benteke and Ayew.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Everton (Mine and Digne), while the visiting team did not see any.

After finishing the match with this tie, the Crystal palace he ranked twelfth in the table with 38 points. For his part, Everton With this point achieved, he reached seventh place with 47 points after the game.

The next Premier League engagement for him Everton is against him Brighton and Hove Albion, Meanwhile he Crystal palace will face the Chelsea.

Data sheetEverton:Olsen, Mina, Keane, Holgate, Gomes (Sigurdsson, min.31), Davies, James (Gbamin, min.79), Digne, Coleman (Godfrey, min.76), Richarlison and Calvert-LewinCrystal Palace:Guaita, Cahill, Kouyaté, Van Aanholt, Ward, Riedewald (Schlupp, min.69), Milivojevic, Eze, Ayew (Batshuayi, min.84), Zaha and Benteke (Mateta, min.78)Stadium:Goodison parkGoals:James (1-0, min. 57) and Batshuayi (1-1, min. 86)