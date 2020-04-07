Chris Evert has wanted to send a message of unity in tennis and pride in the massive response of tournaments and players to this crisis due to the coronavirus. “See the facilities of Flushing Meadows enabled for health care, know that Wimbledon will also enable spaces for this in the AELTC, see how the best in the world make donations and send inspiring messages … The truth is that I am proud of the response that is giving the world of tennis to this. I wish I could return to the competition at the US Open, but now we must focus on saving lives, “said on Tennis.com the winner of 18 Grand Slam titles.

