Evercade VS, a new NES-type console in 2021, cartridges included | Gaming

In 2021 we will have a new lounge console. But it won’t work with 4K Blu-ray discs, digital downloads, or in the cloud. You’ll have to open a lid and insert a cartridge …

The retro video games have hit hard in recent years, thanks to mini consoles. From the pioneer, the NES Classic Mini, to others like the SNES Classic Mini, SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Neo Geo Mini, etc.

All these consoles come with the games stored in memory, since the original cartridges have been converted into a computer file, playable through an emulator.

The British company Blaze surprised everyone last year by launching a portable console called Evercade, which use cartridges with licensed games. Today it has announced a variant in the form of a living room console, called Evercade VS. You can see it in this video:

Last year’s portable version could already be connected to a TV via mini HDMI, but it only allowed one player to play. Evercase VS allows four players to play in local multiplayer with 1080p resolution, either in cooperative or competitive mode.

The console comes with two controllers, but any other USB gamepad we have at home will do, from the Xbox classic to the popular retro 8bit controllers.

Another difference compared to the dozens of retro Chinese consoles that exist, where games are taken from the Internet without a license, is that Evercade VS works with cartridges that include licensed games.

These cartridges have games from different consoles, which work by emulation: Atari 2600, Atari 7800, Atari Lynx, Intellivision, NES, SNES, and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive. In total there are already more than 280 games. Although Evercade VS has a WiFi connection to update the firmware, games cannot be downloaded at the moment.

Evercade cartridges can work on Evercade VS and vice versa as they are the same. The exception is Namco games, due to a licensing problem. But all those who take out from now on will work on both machines.

The portable console Evercade It can be bought on Amazon for a few months for only 69.99 euros. The cartridges only cost between 17.99 and 25 euros, and contain 6 to 20 games.

The new one Evercade VS will go on sale on November 3, and according to Hobbyconsolas.com in Spain it will cost 99 euros.