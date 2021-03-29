Ever Given is successfully released after almost a week stranded in the Suez Canal

Egypt has announced the imminent unblocking of the Suez Canal after rescue crews managed to evacuate the Ever Given freighter that had been blocking maritime traffic by getting stuck in the middle of the canal and preventing numerous vessels from doing their usual work. Fortunately, after almost a week, the situation has been practically resolved. It is a matter of days (three, probably) before the channel is completely unblocked.

Stuck on one of the most important trade routes in the world

The event went viral on the networks, with a public shocked by how it was possible for a single ship (the truth is that It is a freighter of no more and no less than 500 meters in length and 59 meters in beam and with the capacity to transport up to 20,000 containers) was responsible for paralyzing almost 12% of world trade. For five days, the world watched as crews dug in the sand and tried all sorts of techniques to get the ship afloat. The scene was overwhelming then, approximately 450 boats were waiting in line to be able to cross this busy channel which is 193 kilometers long and which changed both the geography of the world and our history as navigators.

And, let’s remember, for example, that if the Suez Canal had already existed at the time of Juan Sebastián Elcano, its journey around the world would have been reduced by about 27,000 kilometers instead of the nearly 70,000 kilometers it sailed.

At 2.3 times the length of Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia, this huge Japanese-owned Panama-flagged ship that transports cargo between Asia and Europe, got stuck last Tuesday in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal, according to the marine service provider Inchcape Shipping. Even a specialized team from the US Navy. traveled to the Suez Canal to advise local authorities trying to free the container ship. Not in vain, since the monumental jam in which the bow was stranded on the eastern bank of the canal and the stern very close to the western, traffic through the canal, valued at nearly 12 billion a day, came to a halt, further disrupting a global transportation network that was already quite strained by the coronavirus pandemic.