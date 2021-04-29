Events.- Two more people arrested for the brutal homophobic aggression in Alicante, bringing the number of arrests to 15

National Police agents have arrested two new people, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, for allegedly participating in the brutal homophobic aggression reported in February this year in Alicante, for which at least a a group of fifteen people with ages between 14 and 22 years old, according to sources close to the case reported to Europa Press.

During the afternoon of this Thursday, around 5:00 p.m., the members of the National Police managed to arrest a man in his early 20s for allegedly participating in the brutal homophobic aggression. The previous arrest dates from this Wednesday, in which a 22-year-old woman was arrested by the National Police.

These two arrested join the thirteen people – nine minors and four adults – who have already been arrested for this alleged assault on a young man whom broke the nasal septum, cheekbone and femur, as reported by the Headquarters in a statement this Wednesday.

The investigation remains open and further arrests are not ruled out, sources close to the case indicated to Europa Press, also specifying that the investigations indicate that this attack was planned and previously it had been agreed to undertake the beating through means such as WhatsApp.

Those arrested are accused of being alleged perpetrators of crimes of hatred, serious injury and robbery with violence and intimidation a 43 year old man that he was with two friends in an area of ​​pine trees in the Tossal Park in Alicante.

Kicks and punches

As detailed by the Headquarters on Wednesday, the three men were cornered for at least 15 people who they berated and insulted with words like “fags, sons of bitches, get out of here, we’re going to kill you.” Two of the accused were able to flee and escape from the place, but the third did not succeed. He was hit by the attackers, who knocked him down and, once on the ground, brutally kicked and punched him on the face and the rest of the body, even using a wooden stick.

They produced a fracture of the nasal septum, cheekbone and femur, and had to undergo emergency surgery up to two times, currently pending a third surgical intervention. Also, when he was on the ground, the attackers they tried to steal his cell phone and their belongings, although they finally did not get it due to the resistance of the victim.

After his complaint in February this year, the investigation has been carried out by agents of Group II of the Women’s Family Unit of the Provincial Brigade of the Judicial Police of Alicante and has been tremendously complex since the injured party I did not know the aggressors at all and given how brutal and senseless it was, he could hardly provide any data on the attackers.

Surveillance cameras

No witnesses or other clues The investigators only had a video recorded by one of the surveillance cameras of the place where part of the persecution reported by the victim was fleetingly seen.

As a result of the work of the police, the first indications were collected, which once properly evaluated, they managed to find one of the aggressors and then identify the other components of the group who participated in the brutal homophobic aggression: nine minors and four adults.

These 13 detainees, of Spanish and Colombian nationalities, were placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction of the Guard of Alicante and the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office of Alicante, being the adult who was admitted to prison and two of the minors admitted in turn to a Center for Minors In a closed regime, another of the detained minors was already in a reform center.