[Eventos] DC FanDome will have a second edition on October 16

Last year the pandemic stopped everyone by forcing comic book conventions to adapt. Thus, the famous Comic Con had an online edition but circumstances caused that in the specific case of DC step up and set up their own convention, which they dubbed the DC FanDome.

The first edition of the event took place in August last year in a first session especially focused on audiovisual content, leaving us glimpses of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” or “The Batman”, among others. The second, however, focused more on comics and trying to offer the experience of an “online convention”.

Now it has been announced with a brief announcement that the convention will have a second edition during this year 2021. Specifically, It has been confirmed that it will take place on October 16, without giving more details about the format or, obviously, about the content.

As for what we could see, in the blog we are especially interested in the different projects that Warner Bros. has underway in the different media, in the cinematographic field 2022 is a year full of premieres with the arrival of “Black Adam”, “The Batman”, “The Flash” and “Aquaman 2”. In HBO Max there are several series in development that could go into production soon as “Green Lantern Corps” or even we do not know the release date of “Peacemaker”. In the case of The CW, an update of its arrowverse would be expected with series such as “The Flash”, “Superman & Lois” or “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” plus new additions such as “Naomi”.