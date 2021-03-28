[Eventos] Announces an in-person San Diego Comic Con for November this year

Due to this pandemic scenario we are experiencing, the San Diego Comic Convention had to cancel its two in-person events in 2020, as well as the spring 2021 event, WonderCon in Anaheim. In fact this weekend the [email protected] in free online format. After this, the organization of the event has scheduled an event in face-to-face format by the end of this year.

In a surprising twist, Comic-Con International has announced that it plans to hold a three-day in-person event in November. It will take place in San Diego, where Comic-Con usually holds its biggest annual summer event at the city’s convention center. However, it is not known at the moment what the size or scope of the event will be. NBC News reports that the dates will be from November 26 to 28.

As the timing and scope of our largest event were largely influencing factors in our decision to postpone it, we believe launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative. For this reason, we are pleased to announce that the San Diego Comic Convention plans to host a three-day in-person convention in San Diego in November, ”they say in a press release. At this time, we are still working on the specific details regarding support capacity, cost of credentials, and related information, and those details will be released shortly.

Comic-Con is one of the largest conventions in the United States, attracting more than 130,000 people to San Diego and generating hundreds of millions of revenue for the city, in addition to the tens of millions of dollars it generates for the organization itself.

