The Dominican feature film project “Los Sin Nombre”, to be directed by Valeria Valentina, produced by Fernando Santos Díaz with the executive production of Pablo Mustonen, is participating in the coveted La Fabrique des Cinémas du Monde, of the Institut Français, which annually Celebrated within the framework of the Cannes Festival, this year it has been online since May 4 and will end on June 26 at the Marché Du Film market.

The program offers personalized professional assistance to first and second feature films, participating in production and pitching workshops, group and individual meetings with festival programmers, distributors, fund representatives and sales agents.

“Los Sin Nombre” is the first film of the director with Venezuelan nationality Valeria Valentina. Her previous short films “Extraños” and “El Niño” were shown in the commercial theaters in Venezuela and she recently participated as one of the directors of the Dominican choral film “Motel”, currently in post-production.

“Los Sin Nombre” tells the story of a woman with schizophrenia, who is forced by her condition to be away from her son. He meets Joaquín, a recent immigrant from the island and they fall in love. Together with him, Marcela will try to live with her fears, recover her son and have a family.

Its producer Fernando Santos Díaz, produced Cocote, was recently recognized by the Dominican Association of Press and Cinematographic Criticism as the most outstanding film of the time and his latest film is Liborio, an authorial approach to the community that was generated around the figure of Olivorio Mateo and the myth that emerged with his death.

Pablo Mustonen is the executive producer, renowned Dominican audiovisual producer, founder of Cineasta magazine, who has worked in the production of films such as La Gunguna, Azul Magia, MOSH and Miriam Miente.

“Los Sin Nombre” has already obtained the Ibermedia development award. He was part of the Film Script Laboratory Non Non Lab 2019 in Mexico, official selection of the Co-production Market of the Dominican Global Film Festival 2020, and recently in the Co-production Market of the Malaga Film Festival 2020.

Fabrique Cinéma chooses only ten projects from around the world per year, aimed at identifying and supporting the emergence of young creators from southern and emerging countries. The guest director is Franco-Algerian Rachid Bouchareb (competitor to Cannes in 2006 and 2010, and a contender for Berlin in 2001, 2009 and 2014).

The La Fabrique des Cinémas du Monde program was developed by the Institut Français in close collaboration with the Cannes Film Festival and in association with France Médias Monde, the Société des Auteurs, Compositeurs et Editeurs de Musique (SACEM) and the International Organization of La Francophonie (IOF), with the support of Orange Studio.

