Evening with prospects and many blows, presents Chiquita Boxing in Neza

Duels with an omen of KO expected in Neza

MEXICO – This Saturday in Neza, there will be an extremely interesting boxing evening that promises many emotions. The stellar fight will star the undefeated Ernesto Salcedo (12-0-0, 9 KOs) who will face Manuel “Acapulco” Martínez (10-2-1, 3 KOs), ten rounds at super bantamweight.

Another clash that Chiquita González Boxing and Phillips present, and which will also be of many blows and without a clear favorite, is that of Luis “Chapulín” Rosales (9-4-1, 3 KOs) who will have to have maximum concentration to beat José Ángel Rojas, at the same distance in the bantamweight division.

The aforementioned duels herald high-caliber duels that fans will undoubtedly be able to enjoy live and in full color at nine o’clock at night on TVC Deportes. Respecting the protocol to contain Covid-19 infections, the function will be behind closed doors.

In a fight for eight chapters in lightweight, Alberto “Alacrán” Ruiz versus Eduardo Martínez; At six rounds at minimum weight, Jesús “Chiquito” Haro against Diego “Terco” Suárez; and in fights to four episodes, in light flyweight, Isaías Ortiz-José Luis Méndez; and at a minimum Andre Rayón will debut against Miguel Maldonado.

On Coffee Tuesday with Mauricio Sulaimán, former world champion “Chiquita” González presented his role, accompanied by prospects “Chiquito” Haro and “Polvorita” Cruz.

Humberto “Chiquita” González expressed that he has a lot of faith that Jesús Haro is one of his best prospects.