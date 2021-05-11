Evening in Magán – Espabox

On May 22 at the municipal soccer field in the Toledo town of Magán, a professional evening will be held with eight fights.

They will be the following:

* Super welterweight-6 × 3

Jorge Guedes (3-0, 0 KO) (Portugal) vs. David Bency (14-19-1, 4 KO) (Nicaragua)

* Light Heavyweight-6 × 3

Jerónimo Merino (5-3, 3 KO) vs. Michal Gazdik (6-10, 4 KO) (Slovakia)

* Cruiser Weight-6 × 3

Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid (17-2-1, 17 KO) (Iran) vs. Determined

* Super welterweight-6 × 3

Arthif Danial (17-3, 5 KO) (England) vs. Determined

* Super welterweight-4 × 3

Andrés Camilo Erira (2-0, 1 KO) (Colombia) vs. Tarek Yousri (0-1)

* Lightweight-4 × 3

Daniel Fadina (5-2-1, 0 KO) vs. Carlos Arroyo (5-16-1, 4 KO) (Nicargaua)

* Superlight Weight-4 × 3

Alex Parra (10-3, 4 KO) 0 vs. Michael Isaac Carrero (13-60-6, 6 KO) (Nicaragua)

* Featherweight-4 × 3

Adrián Sánchez (debut) vs. Robert Csicso (0-5) (Slovakia)