Evening in La Coruña – Espabox

Boxing returns to La Coruña this Saturday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fight Factory Gym.

In the neo-professional field several of the best Galician boxers will fight, and in the professional field Aarón Alhambra from Madrid will fight.

The following matches will be played:

PROFESSIONAL

-Weight Welter-6 × 3

– Aarón Alhambra (9-0, 2 KO) vs. Kelly Figueroa (12-16-4, 7 KO) (Venezuela)

NEOPROFESSIONAL

– Olmo de Paz vs. Aaron Gonzalez

– Martín Garrote vs. Manuel Jimenez

AMATEUR

– Louro Tone vs. David romay

– Bessy vs. Adrian Formoso

– Alex «El Silencio» Varela vs. Fernando Docampo

The evening can be seen for free on the YouTube channel of the Galician Boxing Federation.