Evening in Estella with debut of Joseba Díaz Ollo

On June 12 at 6 p.m. in Estella (Navarra) there will be a mixed evening organized by the Navarra Federation of Kik Boxing and Muay Thai and Saturday the Navarra Boxing Delegation.

There will be amateur boxing and kickboxing matches and they will be held at the Tierra Estella-Lizarrería Municipal Sports Center.

In the professional field, the Navarrese Ander Amatriain (4-0, 0 KO) will face Rioja Fernando Gandarias placeholder image (0-8) to six rounds at super lightweight.

And the navarro debutant Joseba Diaz Ollo He will face four rounds against the Rioja too Ivan Lacarra (0-1-1) at welterweight.