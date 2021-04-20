Evening in Calviá – Espabox

This Saturday April 24 at the Pavelló Galatzó in Calviá (Mallorca), an evening organized by the Balearic Boxing Federation, Enrique Soria Jr. and Néstor Domínguez will be held, with three professional bouts:

* Super welterweight-6 × 3

Jorge Guedes (Portugal) (2-0, 0 KO) vs. Nelson Altamirano (Nicaragua) (10-38-3, 6 KO)

* Super welterweight-4 × 3

Fernando Heredia (3-8, 1 KO) vs. Eligio Palacios (Nicaragua) (7-52-5, 0 KO)

* Super featherweight-4 × 3

Jon Martinez (7-6-5, 1 KO) vs. Rafael Castillo (Nicaragua) (14-60-3, 6 KO)