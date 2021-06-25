Evening in Belmonte de Tajo with seven fighters from Madrid

Tomorrow Saturday, from 7:00 p.m. at the Campo Municipal de Belmonte del Tajo (Madrid), an evening will be held with seven professional fights with fighters from the Community of Madrid. In the morning at 9.00 am, there will be various amateur matches.

The evening is organized by Tundra Promotions and Redemption.

The professional matches will be the following:

* Featherweight-4 × 3

Carlos Ramos (12-2, 8 KO) vs. Dionis Martínez (Venezuela) (9-21-3, 4 KO)

* Welterweight-4 × 3

José Osado (7-3, 4 KO) vs. David Bency (Nicaragua) (14-21-1, 4 KO)

* Super featherweight-4 × 3

José Ramos Savín (6-0-1, 2 KO) vs. Rafael Castillo (Nicaragua) (14-62-3, 6 KO)

* Featherweight-4 × 3

Adrián Sánchez (1-0, 0 KO) vs. Patrik Kovac (Slovakia) (1-11-2, 1 KO)

* Lightweight-4 × 3

Alex Rat (Romania) (11-4-2, 4 KO) vs. Hermin Isava (Venezuela) (10-29, 5 KO)

* Welterweight-4 × 3

Kevin Castillo (1-0, 0 KO) vs. Michael Isaac Carrero (Nicaragua) (13-62-6, 6 KO)

* Superlight Weight-4 × 3

Cristian Ledesma (Debut) vs. Miroslav Dicky (Slovakia) (4-42-2, 1 KO)