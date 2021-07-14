Evening in Alcorcón – Espabox

Press release

Next Friday, July 16, from 8:30 p.m., at the Emporio Sports Club, located at Calle Colada de Pozuelo, 7, Ventorro del Cano industrial park, Alcorcón (Madrid), Rimer Box celebrates a mixed evening made up of five amateur matches and three professionals.

In the last of them, the boxer from Cordoba will make his professional debut Jose Luis Navarro Jr., four rounds against the also debutant Sassoun yossouf.

In addition, to six rounds, the Colombian resident in Madrid Andres Camilo Erira (3-0, 2 KO) will face the Nicaraguan Santos Medrano (10-67-5, 3 KO), already four rounds, the Madrid Brian Peláez (9-5, 1 KO) will fight against the Nicaraguan Michael Carrero (13-63-6, 6 KO).

The weigh-in for the evening will take place on Thursday, July 15, at 5:00 p.m. in the shop Charlie, c / Villaamil, 10 of Madrid.