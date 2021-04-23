Evening in Alcalá La Real

This Saturday in the Jaén town of Alcalá la Real, the promoter KO Boxing organizes an evening with the following professional fights:
Welterweight-8 × 3
Ryan O’Rourke (Ireland) (5-0, 1 KO) vs. Israel Muñoz (2-17, 0 KO)
Middleweight-6 × 3
José Manuel López Clavero (13-15-1, 3 KO) vs. Miguel Aguilar (Nicaragua) (11-67-1, 5 KO)
Superlight Weight-4 × 3
Francy Luzoho (Ireland) (1-1, 1 KO) vs. Oscar Amador (Nicaragua) (10-26, 1 KO)
Heavyweight-4 × 3
Paddy Nevin (Ireland) (3-0, 0 KO) vs. Freddy Ponguillo (Ecuador) (Debut)
Super featherweight-4 × 3
Rafael Acosta (Debut) vs. Christian Rubio (Peru) (0-1)
Welterweight-4 × 3
Gustavo David Vittori (Argentina) (23-7-1, 12 KO) vs. Michael Isaac Carrero (Nicaragua) (13-59-6, 6 KO)
Featherweight-4 × 3
Jordi Martínez (1-0, 0 KO) vs. Romeli Martinez (Venezuela) (0-12)
The evening can be seen on Proximia TV.