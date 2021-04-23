Evening in Alcalá La Real

This Saturday in the Jaén town of Alcalá la Real, the promoter KO Boxing organizes an evening with the following professional fights:

Welterweight-8 × 3

Ryan O’Rourke (Ireland) (5-0, 1 KO) vs. Israel Muñoz (2-17, 0 KO)

Middleweight-6 × 3

José Manuel López Clavero (13-15-1, 3 KO) vs. Miguel Aguilar (Nicaragua) (11-67-1, 5 KO)

Superlight Weight-4 × 3

Francy Luzoho (Ireland) (1-1, 1 KO) vs. Oscar Amador (Nicaragua) (10-26, 1 KO)

Heavyweight-4 × 3

Paddy Nevin (Ireland) (3-0, 0 KO) vs. Freddy Ponguillo (Ecuador) (Debut)

Super featherweight-4 × 3

Rafael Acosta (Debut) vs. Christian Rubio (Peru) (0-1)

Welterweight-4 × 3

Gustavo David Vittori (Argentina) (23-7-1, 12 KO) vs. Michael Isaac Carrero (Nicaragua) (13-59-6, 6 KO)

Featherweight-4 × 3

Jordi Martínez (1-0, 0 KO) vs. Romeli Martinez (Venezuela) (0-12)

The evening can be seen on Proximia TV.