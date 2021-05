This Saturday at the San Ramón Municipal Stadium in the Valencian town of Albuixech, the finals of the Valencian Community Amateur Boxing Championships will be held as well as a professional fight.

In the professional four-round fight at welterweight, the Uruguayan resident of the Valencian Community Sonni martinez (1-4, 0 KO) will face Alicante Asier Morilla (1-2, 0 KO).

The evening will begin at 7:00 p.m.