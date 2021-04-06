Evenepoel renews five years with the Deceuninck Quick Step

04/06/2021 at 3:55 PM CEST

EFE

The belgian Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), 21, has been renewing for five seasons with the formation with the most triumphs in the last decade, 14 of them in charge of the pearl of international cycling, which has now finished recovering from the serious fall it suffered in the classic Il Lombardia 2020.

Despite turning professional just two years ago, the Belgian has already accumulated outstanding track records that include the European Time Trial Championship, the San Sebastián Classic and five stage races. In total, since the beginning of the 2019 season, he achieved 14 victories for the team.

“I am truly honored to sign for the next five years. This is the longest agreement I have signed with a rider. I am very proud and happy to remain in this wonderful team, where I have already enjoyed many successes, and I hope that we can achieve our dreams “.

For his part, the executive director of Quick-Step, Patrick Lefevere, was equally delighted after the signing of the new contract.

“It is an important step for the future, for the team. Everyone knows what he is capable of. Remco and how talented he is. Like he said, he’s happy, and one of my most important roles is keeping him happy and putting the right people around him. We are glad that Remco Please continue and we look forward to many more great times together. ”