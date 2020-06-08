Even without fans, the return of football will help revive the economy: Ríos

Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. 9

The authorization of the Ministry of Health for soccer matches to be held behind closed doors, despite the fact that the epidemiological traffic light is red and allowing fans when it is yellow, is a transcendental step to revive the economy, said Adolfo Ríos, former sports director of Querétaro, although he made it clear that the payment for television rights will not be enough for the clubs to recover from the crisis caused by the Covid-19.

Hardly the teams are going to stabilize only with the income of the television stations, in addition several sponsors were affected and will have to renegotiate, as well as cut payrolls in the squads, said the also former goalkeeper of America.

Financial stability will be something that will happen little by little, it has been three months complicated by confinement and other difficult ones will come, but with a more certain and clear situation on the direction the economy will take, he added.

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that massive sports events may have 50 percent attendance in stadiums when the epidemiological traffic light is yellow, which means low risk of contagion and for which there is no date yet. However, closed-door duels have been authorized for now, which will allow the start of the Apertura 2020 tournament.

Ríos indicated that the resumption of football matches, even without fans in the venues, will help boost the financial field and not only that of the clubs themselves.

The economy has to be reactivated again and one way to do it is always going to be soccer, various industries will benefit; Because there is a process of preparation for each game: there are the television stations, the media, as well as the organizers of sports shows, he said.

He stressed that it must be essential to take care of the sanitary protocol that is implemented in duels, because even without the hobby, there are several people who have to go to stadiums for work in addition to the players.

He pointed out that when the epidemiological traffic light is yellow and access to fans is allowed, there should be great caution, because it is difficult to control people on their way to matches.

He indicated that the return of soccer, even if it was only on television at first, will serve as an outlet for the confinement we are experiencing, it will be a healthy distraction and it will help to bring people closer to the sport.

After a three-month hiatus from soccer, Ríos said the players will have to demonstrate their professionalism by following an exercise routine at home to return to the field in 100 percent physical condition.

Regarding the health protocol, he noted that footballers are the first to want to play again, so they will surely also follow precautionary measures to avoid contagion in the clubs.