As in every national emergency, telephone operators redouble efforts to ensure that citizens are informed and with the arrival of COVID-19 in our country, it should not be different. The Mobile service companies will offer their users to visit the official portal of COVID-19, also known as the informative website of the federal government dedicated to coronavirus and all its contents totally free and without data consumption.

That is, regardless of the telephone company to which you are subscribed, call ‘Telcel’, ‘AT&T’, ‘Telefónica’ and ‘Altán Redes’, without distinguishing between prepaid or monthly plans and if data is available or not, the sitio web coronavirus.gob.mx will be open, free and available through smartphones 24 hours a day.

The above, thanks to a agreement between the federal government, the Secretary of Communications and Transportation (SCT), the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), as well as the telecommunications industry in Mexico, with the objective of report, but also as a way to deal with the terrible fake news, the portal being the only official and reliable site that is constantly issuing updates.

However, it should be noted that the free service will only be to consult the content of the website, despite the fact that we have other tabs open. “The free access will be exclusively to the contents that are housed, and that can be seen in the informative portal of the Federal Government; that is to say, those that are accessed on other pages or platforms on the Internet will not be included in this gratuity ”. The IFT reported in a statement.

In addition, the document details that the accThat to the official portal of COVID-19 without data collection, will only be for a limited period, during the period of the health emergency in our country. Likewise, the IFT recommended that citizens make responsible use of telecommunications networks, “in order to prevent their saturation in the face of the foreseeable increase in the use of online services, content and applications ”.

Among the most important it stands out limit the use of video conferencing somewhat difficult to implement when most companies are operating remotely and Home Office. But instead, the IFT suggests that replace with phone calls. And of same away, prioritize Internet use for informational, labor, educational and health purposes.