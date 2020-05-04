The Jockey Club Brasileiro resumed horse racing this Sunday at Hipódromo da Gávea in Rio de Janeiro. The matches are being held without an audience and with bets made only by phone or the internet. There are also nine races scheduled to take place this Monday, May 4, with online transmission.

Both the city and the state of Rio de Janeiro recently extended the quarantine days to citizens due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus – the municipality, until May 15, and the state, until the 11th. Rio de Janeiro to the globoesporte.com website, the races were not allowed to happen and ‘appropriate measures’ can be taken.

Horse racing at Hipódromo da Gávea, of the Jockey Club Brasileiro, in Rio de Janeiro

Photo: Playback / Twitter / @JockeyClubBr / Estadão

According to the director of the Brazilian Jockey Club, Marcelo Beloch, the entity is in contact with the municipal and state governments and the return of the races is respecting the decree of Governor Wilson Witzel (PSC). “We had government authorization, and the health protocol was ready since April 16. All the employees who are already working at the Jockey on a daily basis work in the race, there is no one else”, he justified to Globoesporte .with.

According to Beloch, it is important to keep horses active to prevent disease. “And horses are athletes, they need to exercise. The Ministry of Agriculture regulates our activity. Imagine a horse closed for 60 days? It is an animal health issue. We have been talking to the government, both with the City Hall and with the State, and they are aware of the races “, said the director of the club.

He further stated that precautions to prevent coronavirus infections are being taken. “They (the races) take place without any problem: temperatures measured at a distance, alcohol in all sectors, all in masks, without an audience, without gamblers, closed bookmakers, everything is done over the internet and by phone. We are following the strict and obedient health protocol to article 4 of the governor’s decree. This is not an event. It is the horses who are inside and who are exercising. The people who work here and live here are with the horses “, explained Beloch .

According to Rio’s city hall, horse races are not essential services and, therefore, for failing to comply with the rules, they can be fined R $ 851.59 per day. Other tougher measures can be taken, such as banning the location and having a crime report sent to the police station and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, or even the license permit for revoked establishment, in addition to administrative sanctions by the inspection agencies.

According to the State Secretariat of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, through the Superintendence of Agricultural Defense, with the extension of the restrictions due to the coronavirus, the permission for the races to be carried out would be suspended and the activities in the Jockey should not be carried out until 11 of May.

On the official website, the Jockey listed the rules he established to resume the races: “permission to attend the racetrack (Tribuna dos Médicos, Veterinária e Paddock), exclusively, of the professionals who work in the races included in the day’s schedule, that is, Jockeys , Apprentices, Trainers, Grooms, Veterinarians (including freelancers with responsibility for registered animals) and Encilhadores “; in addition to the use of “protective masks” and “respect for the minimum distance”.

Races continue to be played in some Brazilian states, such as at the Jockey Club of Cidade Jardim, in São Paulo – the club claims to follow the recommendations of health agencies, such as the use of masks and gloves, alcohol gel and hygiene of the areas and the absence of public. In other countries, matches have been held in some locations, such as Hong Kong and American states like Arkansas, Florida and Oklahoma. Germany hopes to resume racing next week.

