RIO – Main focus of contamination by the new coronavirus in the state, Rio has 758 people awaiting transfer to beds dedicated to covid-19, 320 of which to the ICU. The data refer to the situation on the morning of Thursday, 14. The queue for a place in a hospital dedicated to fighting the disease happens even if the health agencies ensure that there are still beds available.

“The Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS) clarifies that these beds that appear as ‘free’ on the regulation platform are in specialized units, such as maternity, psychiatric and pediatric, and that cannot be used for covid-19, since the network continues with open doors for patients with other needs “, said the folder, in a note.

According to SMS, in the entire public network of the capital of Rio de Janeiro – which includes beds in municipal, state and federal health units – there are 1,569 inpatients with suspected covid, 497 in the ICU. The occupancy rate of ICU beds for covid-19 is 91% in the public network of the municipality, and the ward rate for patients with suspicion of the new coronavirus is 80%.

The State Department of Health (SES), in turn, reported the occupancy in the entire state network is 79% in nursing beds and 86% in ICU beds. “In total, across the public network, 390 suspected or confirmed coronaviruses are awaiting transfer to ICUs, which can be regulated for different networks, be it municipal, state or federal,” he said in a statement.

SES also confirmed that there are still places available in the network under state management – Regional Hospital Zilda Arns and campaign hospitals Lagoa-Barra, Maracanã and Parque dos Atletas – and that new places are opened (and occupied) in other units daily by reason for discharge, transfer or death of patients.

Questioned by state on the reason for having beds available even if there is a long queue, SES reported that vacancies in referral hospitals or campaigns are released “gradually”. According to the agency, newly opened health units cannot operate at maximum capacity at first, either due to the lack of professionals, equipment or even due to the setting of the new spaces. The secretariat also clarified that, in other hospitals under state management, it is necessary to make beds available for patients with other illnesses.

