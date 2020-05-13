Retail sales fell 2.5% in March compared to February, in the seasonally adjusted series, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The result came within the range of analysts’ estimates heard by the Broadcast Projections, which expected from a 16% drop to a 0.80% advance, but it was better than the median, which pointed to a 4.70% drop.

This result happens even with the ‘rush’ to supermarkets and pharmacies amid the closing of non-essential trade from the second half of March with the decrees of social isolation to contain the progress of the coronavirus. In the hypermarket and supermarket sector, there was an increase of 14.6%. For pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles, up 1.3%. These, however, were the only ones with advances in sales.

Low vehicle sales

In expanded retail, which includes vehicle and construction material sales, the drop was even greater, at 13.7% compared to February. The measure of the estimates made by the analysts heard by the Broadcast Projections was a decrease of 14.35%. The result was driven by the sharp drop in vehicle sales in March. Fenabrave, the association that brings together the dealerships, reported that the sales level was the worst for the month since 2006, with a 21.8% drop compared to the same period in 2019.

In comparison with February, the association’s data indicates a 32% retraction in vehicle sales, in figures seasonally adjusted by researcher Luana Miranda, from the Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas (Ibre / FGV).

The situation is expected to worsen in April, the first full month in which the operating ban for non-essential trade was in force in the face of the progress of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Considering Fenabrave data and FGV’s trade and consumer surveys, Luana projects a 33% drop in expanded retail in April compared to the same month of 2019. For the year, Ibre’s expectation is a 7.1% retraction of expanded retail.

Economist Vitor Vidal, from LCA Consultores, assesses that, with the figures presented by Fenabrave in April, the sector should deepen the retraction. Preliminarily, he projects a 12.6% drop in expanded retail in the fourth month of the year.

“These are falls of a magnitude that we have never seen before,” he said. The LCA projects a 0.7% drop in GDP in the first quarter, but the economist says there is a “clear downward bias” after the release of industrial production data (-9.1%) and service volume (- 6.9%) in March.

