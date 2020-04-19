After a 6.8% drop in GDP in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2019, China may take a long time to recover – as will most economies after the covid-19 pandemic – according to the American Arthur Kroeber, founder of the consultancy Gavekal Dragonomics, specialized in China. Evidence of this is that today, six weeks after starting to reopen the economy, China has only 40% of small businesses operating. “China is running between 80% and 90% of the level of its normal activity. Returning to 100% may take months. The message is that, even if you start to reopen the economy, the recovery is very slow,” he says. Following are excerpts from the interview:

China’s GDP came in line with what mr. expected?

Yes. The question now is how fast it will improve. The main questions are whether China will be able to bring the small and medium business sector back and how heavy the drop in exports will be. Chinese exports to Europe and the USA may fall between 20% and 40%. Today, China is running between 80% and 90% of the level of its normal activity. This doesn’t seem too bad, but there are data to suggest that only 40% of small businesses have returned. China stopped almost all activities three months ago. After six weeks, it started reopening some things and, six weeks later, it is still running below the normal level. Returning to 100% can take several months. The basic message is that, even if you start to reopen the economy, the recovery is very slow.

What changes must occur in trade and international organizations after the crisis?

There is an argument that the crisis proves that globalization is a problem, that more needs to be done at home. The other argument, as I agree, is that you need global cooperation and that international institutions help to manage a pandemic. Along these lines, you need supply chains that are not fragmented, because if each country has its own network, some countries will have a lot, others will have little and getting things in some places will be difficult and expensive. There must be a big debate about this from now on.

Does the announcement that the United States will no longer collaborate with WHO funding no longer indicate that we are moving towards less collaboration?

What I see in the US is a government controlled by economic nationalism coupled with a national security lobby. But against that, you have a strong business community that invests in globalization. There will be a discussion between these groups, but we cannot predict what will happen.

Can we predict what the relationship between the US and China will look like after all this?

Yes, because it is getting worse and it will get even worse. There is a fight to control the narrative. The United States is busy raising narratives that the blame for the epidemic is China or the WTO, and that is just a speech to divert attention from the incompetence of the US response. In China, the government has a narrative that it did everything for the citizens and is wonderful, which underestimates the mistakes it made before responding to the virus. I think the hard-line view of the US is to take this opportunity to reinforce the idea that China is unreliable. And in China, they’re thinking, ‘Okay, that emphasizes that we don’t have to focus on cooperating with the United States.’ If you look at the presidential campaign, Trump wants to make Joe Biden look weaker when it comes to China. The role that China will play in the campaign is that of a negative force. Therefore, the relationship between countries will worsen. This is worrying, because if you want more global coordination, the US and China have to lead the way.

Does that change if Trump loses the election?

If Biden wins, there should be no emphasis on trade war and tariffs, but I don’t know if he will be able to turn the situation around. The relationship may stop getting worse, but the improvement will be modest.

Analysts think China may become a global leader after the crisis, as it has responded better to the virus. Do you agree?

No. In the 2008 financial crisis, many people predicted a US decline and that, in ten years, China would be the global leader. Ten years later, the United States remained a larger and far more powerful economy than China. China had gains, but were moderate. Something similar should now occur. Initially, China seems to be doing very well, has managed to control things, while the USA seems to be in chaos. The American system is dynamic and resilient. After a confused period, he figures out how to get things back on track, while China is fundamentally more rigid. But, of course, China must gain a little more prestige and credibility after showing that its system is efficient. It is a gain for China, but it does not change the power relationship between the two countries.

