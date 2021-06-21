Even with music they enliven vaccination in Santa Catarina, NL

NEW LION. East Sunday started vaccination against Covid for adults from 40 to 49 years old in St. Catarina and they celebrated them with Fara Fara in the modules vaccination.

As part of the Father’s Day celebrations, the municipality of St. Catarina led to music and joy to those who went to apply the vaccine in both modules installed in the locality.

At the rhythm of fara fara we continue to make the wait to receive the proper application pleasant, congratulations to all the parents today on # Father’s Day, thank you for being part of a calm and orderly activity! # Let’s take care of ourselves #StaCatarina pic.twitter.com/FMnk8SedYp – Municipal Government of Santa Catarina (@stacatarinagob) June 20, 2021

Within these modules of vaccination, the musicians celebrated the parents and the other attendees who were waiting their turn to be inoculated with the biological from the laboratory Pfizer.

In both vaccination centers, it was possible to inoculate adults between 40 and 49 years of age, as well as pregnant women and laggards 50 years of age and older.

The musicians entertained in the underground parking lot of HEB La Puerta and in the module located in the Plaza Sendero facilities St. Catarina.

The municipality began its vaccination on June 18 for people from 50 to 59 years of age, then from 20 to 22 it will be inoculating people from group age 40 to 49 residing in the St. Catarina.

On St. Catarina it is expected to immunize against Covid around 44 thousand people from 40 to 49 years old, pregnant and laggards from 50 onwards, during the three days of vaccination that the roadrunner brigade will remain in the state.

Vaccination hours are 7:00, 9:00, 11:00 and 14:00 hours according to the first letter of the paternal surname, people scheduled for inoculation can go accompanied, but only up to the door of the module and in case of doubt they can check the social networks of the municipality to obtain the necessary information.

This is how in this working day of vaccination the parents were able to enjoy a pleasant time with Fara Fara while they were vaccinated.

