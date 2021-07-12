Even with competition, Netflix is ​​still king: Tara Lachapelle

(Bloomberg) – As earnings season begins, one of the biggest emerging stories is that Netflix Inc.’s biggest rivals, led by Walt Disney Co., could be starting to falter. If Disney can’t get to where Netflix is, will anyone ever be able to?

Netflix is ​​scheduled to report its quarterly earnings next week on July 20, and investors will have an anxious wait until August 12 to see official Disney figures. Early indications are that Disney + may be losing steam in the United States, as India, a country where it earns far less money per user, becomes one of its strongest and fastest growing markets. Global scale is crucial, but to be victorious in the streaming war, services must first win the battle in the US.

Towards the end of Disney’s last fiscal quarter, which ended recently, the Disney + service had 38 million users in India, the same number it had in the US and Canada, The Information site reported earlier this month. citing internal company data. For North America, that represents slow progress compared to 37 million in February. Internal data showed that total global subscribers stood at around 110 million, a level that analysts expected Disney + to reach in April; they projected 113 million by now. A Disney spokesperson questioned the accuracy of The Information’s figures. Another important caveat is that Marvel’s new “Loki” series, which debuted on Disney + last month, could have provided a last-minute boost.

In any case, it’s fair to say that while Disney superfans didn’t need a lot of convincing to sign up, reaching their next 100 million subscribers will be much more difficult. Currently, analysts are largely optimistic that Disney shares have to keep rising as its major theme park business quickly recovers from the pandemic. Still, it’s becoming apparent that on streaming, Netflix is ​​stronger than some might have thought and its market share won’t be able to be replaced that easily, not even by the fantasy giant.

Read more

While last year’s lockdowns led to a surge in new users, Netflix’s growth in the US is slowing again. However, in a less worrisome sign, a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis of Sensor Tower data suggests that global demand for the app is moderating to still healthy pre-pandemic levels, with the number of downloads during May and June starting to show a decline. improvement from March and April, when they suffered a more significant drop amid reopens. Retaining your more than 200 million subscribers will be the most important indicator going forward.

It’s plausible that some of Netflix’s toughest competition nationwide comes not from Disney, but from Apple TV + and Amazon Prime Video. Its programming mix has more chances to become a true replacement for Netflix than the family and superhero offering found on Disney +. Apple TV + has little content but plenty of viewer satisfaction, with “Mythic Quest” scoring 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and “Ted Lasso” scoring very similarly. Apple Inc. is said to be considering acquiring Hello Sunshine from Reese Witherspoon, which produced “The Morning Show,” another favorite on the streaming service. Amazon.com Inc. also recently agreed to acquire MGM, the iconic film studio that created the Emmy-winning “The Handmaid’s Tale” for Hulu.

In Europe, Netflix is ​​more vulnerable. Disney + users have an additional service that US subscribers don’t have: Star, a new home for the company’s mature programming. In the US, that kind of content lives on Disney’s Hulu product, which remains a separate app (maybe not for long if the company is smart).

ViacomCBS Inc.’s Paramount + is at risk of becoming a footnote in streaming history. Last week’s Allen & Co. retreat for media moguls held in Sun Valley, Idaho, was the perfect time for ViacomCBS majority shareholder Shari Redstone to seek a buyer for the company.

And you shouldn’t lose sight of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. As AT&T Inc. sells the WarnerMedia division to Discovery Inc., the prospects for HBO Max really seem to be looking up, even after the “Integration Test Email # 1” bug that got us all good. laughter at the expense of the company. In the end, it could be that Logan Roy gets to be the one with the last laugh.

Still, despite all the money invested in streaming and streaming-motivated acquisitions by these companies, none have succeeded in persuading the masses that they no longer need to continue using Netflix.

Original Note: Netflix Proves It’s Essential, Pandemic or Not: Tara Lachapelle

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP