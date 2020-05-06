Last Thursday (30), Palmeiras released its financial statement for the year 2019, indicating a surplus of R $ 1,724,000. The result, although positive, was less than expected, with a drop of 2% in relation to 2018. Even so, the club was in second place, behind Flamengo, among those with the highest revenue in the country.

Study pointed to increased expenses and falling sales of players as reasons for the fall (Agência Palmeiras)

Photo: Lance!

The 2019 surplus was well below that presented in 2018, when Palmeiras, according to the balance sheet, raised R $ 30,688,000 more than it spent. Despite this, this was the sixth straight year in which alviverde appears among the top 4 clubs with the highest revenues in Brazil.

According to a study published by PLURI Consultoria, the surplus presented in 2018 ended up being consumed by the combination of increased expenses with football and the drop in sales of players. Even so, there was no additional pressure on indebtedness. In addition, it is worth remembering that, two years ago, Palmeiras won the Brazilian Championship, reached the semis of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, in addition to the Paulista final. Due to the results of 2019, the budget for 2020 was already considered more streamlined and, even, the policy of buying and selling players was changed – only Ron and Matías Viña arrived, with the promotion of several boys from the base to the professional.

Now, given the scenario caused by the coronavirus, alviverde will need even more planning. It reduced the salary of players and the coaching staff, suspended the employees’ contract and continued with the payment of amateur athletes and women’s football, all of this so as not to have to fire anyone at first.

Check below some points raised by the study by PLURI Consultoria on the 2019 year of Palmeiras.

STRENGTHS:

– Recurring revenue rose 10% to R $ 533.7 million;

– Transmission revenue rose 30% to R $ 216.8 million;

– Revenue from marketing + commercial rose 25% to R $ 119.3 million;

– Net financial expenses fell 27% to R $ 16.4 million;

– The net debt / revenue ratio fell 2% to 0.94.

NEGATIVE POINTS:

– Revenue from sales of athletes fell 36% to R $ 108.2 million;

– Matchday revenue fell 20% to R $ 107.9 million;

– Football expenses rose 17% to R $ 470.9 million;

– Result for the year fell 94% to R $ 1.7 million;

– Net debt rose 8% to R $ 501.1 million;

– Working capital requirements rose 21% to R $ 168.6 million;

– Net debt / total revenue ratio rose 10% to 0.78.

