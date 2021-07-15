Even the series, the Bucks win wins

MILWAUKEE.

ANDKhris Middleton’s big finish has the NBA Finals tied at two wins.

Middleton scored 40 points, including 10 in a row to shorten and then turn around the Suns, who ended up beating the Bucks 109-103 in the fourth game of the series played in their arena.

Middleton’s great offensive moment in the decisive part was added to a superb block by Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on center DeAndre Ayton to consummate his second consecutive victory.

Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. He ended his two-game streak with more than 40 points, but in the end that does not have much relevance when this victory leaves the series tied and the champion will come from the team that wins two out of three possible games.

Guard Devin Booker finished with 42 points for the Suns, but got into foul trouble early, preventing them from having a bigger lead in the second half. Point guard Chris Paul struggled offensively, hitting just five of 13 shots to finish with 10 points, in addition to suffering five turnovers.

Antetokounmpo and Middleton became the third teammate in the past 50 years to have 40-point games in a Finals. The previous ones were LeBron James / Kyrie Irving with the Cavaliers and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar / Magic Johnson with the Lakers.

The series returns to Phoenix for the fifth match to be held on Saturday. At least it’s assured that the engagement should return to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Tuesday.

THE BUCKS ARE VERY RESILIENT

The Bucks have shown great resilience this postseason, in which for the second time they have recovered from a 2-0 deficit in a series to tie. Now they hope to take it to be champions.

The key has been not to fall apart, to keep fighting no matter what the markers say, “said Khris Middleton, the offensive hero of the Bucks last night.

Now we must do things well to win in Phoenix. “

