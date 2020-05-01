(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported this Friday that any citizen can go to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) to receive care even if they are not a rightful holder.

“You can go now”, the president said in his traditional press conference from the National Palace on Friday morning.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic and with several hospitals saturated, the head of the Executive reported that by Article fourth of the Constitution, all hospitals are required to care for the sick.

“Above all is the Constitution, there the people’s right to health is established, it is not only for emergencies, we carry out a reform to guarantee the right to health, medical care and free medicines”López Obrador recalled.

In the framework of the new projection on the advance of the coronavirus, whose summit is expected on May 6, López Obrador reiterated that the IMSS must serve all citizens.

“It was decided in a normal situation that the ISSSTE and Insurance attend to beneficiaries and the Insabi to those who do not have insurance, but all hospitals have the obligation to attend to the open population. What we are doing is putting that principle into practice, it would be a violation of the Constitution if a patient goes to the Insurance and they cannot attend to him if he is not a rightful holder, which is very clear for hospital managers, because just as there is a custom if there is a disease of going to the INER because they are good there, so a citizen who is not in the IMSS, who is not in the ISSSTE, because he is not used to attending“, said.

The president reported that due to the COVID-19 crisis, there are saturated hospitals, but recalled that due to the agreement with private hospitals, patients are being channeled to those institutions.

“The same, a citizen who does not have social security, more than half of our population, unfortunately, if he gets sick, he can go to a private hospital, to Hospital Angeles, the poorest of the poor, because there is an agreement, as long as your condition is in the services they can attend“, said.

The head of the IMSS, Zoe Robledo, called for the greeting institutions throughout the country to integrate a single Health System of the Mexican State.

Robledo seconded the president and reported that indeed, patients are being treated regardless of whether they are affiliated with the Insurance. “In the Social Security Law in article 126, it marks the duty to serve the non-beneficiary population in times of emergency and we are doing so.”